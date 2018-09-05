Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor to suspend his nemesis

New Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is preparing to sack his nemesis‚ city manager Johann Mettler.

Bobani has been relentlessly gunning for Mettler to be axed for more than a year – back to when he was still the deputy mayor early in 2017.

In a bombshell admission on Tuesday evening‚ Bobani revealed that he had in his hands a letter for Mettler’s suspension‚ saying there was an “irretrievable breakdown” in the relationship with the city boss.

The shock move follows a report in The Herald earlier in the day that Mettler had blocked attempts by Bobani and his mayoral committee on Monday to interfere in the administration.