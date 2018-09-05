Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor to suspend his nemesis

05 September 2018 - 10:09 By Rochelle De Kock
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Eugene Coetzee

New Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is preparing to sack his nemesis‚ city manager Johann Mettler.

Bobani has been relentlessly gunning for Mettler to be axed for more than a year – back to when he was still the deputy mayor early in 2017.

In a bombshell admission on Tuesday evening‚ Bobani revealed that he had in his hands a letter for Mettler’s suspension‚ saying there was an “irretrievable breakdown” in the relationship with the city boss.

The shock move follows a report in The Herald earlier in the day that Mettler had blocked attempts by Bobani and his mayoral committee on Monday to interfere in the administration.

DA coalition files papers to high court over Trollip ousting

The DA and its coalition partners Cope‚ ACDP and Patriotic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay filed papers in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.
Politics
4 days ago

“I have got the letter of suspension with me‚” Bobani said‚ after barely eight days in the job. “I’m waiting for him to knock on the municipality’s doors and I’m going to give him the letter.”

He said the city boss – who was attending a government event in the Western Cape – had not told him he would be out of town on Monday and Tuesday.

“He left the city without informing me about where he is going‚” Bobani said.

While the laws that govern municipalities stipulate that it is only the council that can decide on disciplinary action to be taken against the municipal manager‚ Bobani is adamant that he is well within his rights to do so.

D-Day for Solly Msimanga as Tshwane mayor faces the chop

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will know today whether he will share the fate of Athol Trollip, who was ousted as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor earlier this ...
Politics
6 days ago

Athol Trollip removed as NMB mayor replaced by UDM's Mongameli Bobani

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip was ousted through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties and DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati on Monday ...
Politics
8 days ago

Twitter reacts to Athol Trollip ousting: '2019 is going to be lit'

Twitter is ready for the elections already.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Cope MP Nqaba Bhanga is DA’s pick as Eastern Cape premier candidate Politics
  2. MP drops the 'f-bomb' while asking Markus Jooste if he was a psychopath Politics
  3. Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor to suspend his nemesis Politics
  4. 'Moral cretins and political idiots' - Cosatu blasts EFF for 'race baiting' ... Politics
  5. EFF demands that Denel compensate families of those who died in blast Politics

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X