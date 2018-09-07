ANC in KwaZulu-Natal slams 'business bully' organisations

Police were called in to monitor the situation because some officials feared for their lives.

The Delangokubona Business Forum has been accused of using mafia-style tactics to force construction bosses to give them a stake in their projects.

The MKMVA disrupted Richmond and Umvoti municipalities last month‚ demanding permanent employment as security guards.

But Ntuli would have none of it.

“Even if they are wearing uniforms of former MK soldiers‚ anybody who is involved in disruption must be understood for what that person is. That person is opposed to the progress that is supposed to be registered in delivering services to our people.”

Ntuli said the ANC will meet MKMVA leaders on Monday to discuss the matter.

“We want to understand whether or not these people who are involved in the disruption of municipalities are truly former MK soldiers. Because it may very well be that they are not former MK soldiers but they may be having some proximity to the leadership of the MK. Maybe some were never soldiers of the movement because those who were trained to be soldiers of the national liberation movement will understand the consequences of interfering or disrupting service delivery in a democratic state.”