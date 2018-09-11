Time to talk about the death penalty‚ says IFP over #CrimeStats
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) believes that the worsening murder rate recorded in the past financial year is reason enough to reconsider the death penalty in South Africa.
"The deplorable state of crime in our country‚ particularly in regards to the murder rate‚ is reason enough to get South Africans talking about the reinstatement of capital punishment‚" said IFP chief whip Narend Singh.
He was reacting to the latest crime statistics‚ released by police on Tuesday‚ which revealed that in the 2017/18 financial year 20‚366 murders were recorded across the country. On average‚ 57 people were killed each day.
"The chilling statistics and the increasing rate of violent crimes in our country begs the question if our current tactical‚ strategic and prevention systems are enough to deter criminals from committing these heinous crimes‚" said Singh.
"The IFP believes that a national dialogue must be had around prevention. We are well aware that the SAPS officers’ numbers have been in decline‚ yet we are certain that we can combat crime if all sectors of society and in particular community-based organisations work together with the SAPS to assist in combating crime‚" he added.
Singh said it was shocking that violent crimes had continued to climb over the years.
"The IFP reiterates its call on the Joint Constitutional Review Committee to table our request for a debate on the reinstatement of capital punishment. Our people desperately seek solutions and are looking to us as democratically elected representatives to provide solutions to our country’s crime woes‚" he said.
