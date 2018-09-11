The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) believes that the worsening murder rate recorded in the past financial year is reason enough to reconsider the death penalty in South Africa.

"The deplorable state of crime in our country‚ particularly in regards to the murder rate‚ is reason enough to get South Africans talking about the reinstatement of capital punishment‚" said IFP chief whip Narend Singh.

He was reacting to the latest crime statistics‚ released by police on Tuesday‚ which revealed that in the 2017/18 financial year 20‚366 murders were recorded across the country. On average‚ 57 people were killed each day.