The ANC on Wednesday slammed what it called a “racially-motivated attack” on a Mpumalanga man‚ who was set upon by two white men in Machadodorp.

The incident‚ captured on video which has gone viral on social media‚ shows the two men from a security company assaulting a black man before dragging him onto a red bakkie.

The ANC’s national spokesperson‚ Pule Mabe‚ said the party was dismayed at the incident.

“The ANC is shocked at the despicable criminal conduct of two white men who were caught on video brutally attacking a black man‚ in what appears to be a racially-motivated attack‚” he said in a statement.

Police spokesman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe ealier said the two men had been summoned by a businessman whose employee had had a fight with the assaulted man.

The men were arrested on the spot and charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They have been remanded in custody until Friday.

The ANC said such conduct had no place in society‚ adding that those who believed they were above the law should be ashamed to call themselves South Africans.

“No citizen has a right to take the law into their own hands‚ irrespective of the circumstances. We welcome the swift action of the police to take these suspects into custody‚” Mabe said.