Politics

EFF not apologising for closure of restaurant after 'invasion' over Adam Catzavelos

10 September 2018 - 16:39 By Ernest Mabuza
The EFF held a demonstration at the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein last Thursday.
The EFF held a demonstration at the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein last Thursday.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is adamant that is it not responsible for the closure of the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Johannesburg.

Members of the party held a demonstration at the restaurant in Braamfontein last Thursday‚ demanding an apology for the racist behaviour of Adam Catzavelos who was a shareholder.

The restaurant issued a statement on Sunday saying that it was closing down and confirming that 29 jobs would be lost.

Catzavelos has become a notorious figure after a video went viral of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him during a beach holiday.

In a statement on Sunday‚ the restaurant said the actions of the EFF‚ which “invaded” the restaurant‚ had further compounded poor trading conditions and it had been forced to close its doors.

Smokehouse and Grill restaurant forced to close in wake of Catzavelos racism scandal

The Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein has been forced to close its doors as a result of the reaction to the racism scandal involving ...
News
1 day ago

EFF ward 60 branch chairman Cassius Mabunda said on Monday the branch was not apologising for its actions as it never pushed for the restaurant to close.

“As the branch‚ we engaged in a militant demonstration at Smokehouse to demand that Adam’s family takes full responsibility for their son's action‚” said Mabunda.

He said the branch had requested a meeting with management of the restaurant the next day‚ Friday‚ September 7.

“The management agreed to this meeting‚ however they did not honour the meeting nor did they provide explanations for not pitching.”

Mabunda said the announcement by Smokehouse was a clear example of how those who controlled the country’s economy would rather sacrifice jobs than deal with racism.

He described the sacrifice of jobs as an act of arrogance‚ recklessness and a violent refusal to confront racism.

READ MORE:

'Yes‚ there is racism within him': Nic Catzavelos says family 'ripped apart' by k-word video

Nic Catzavelos said on Monday that a racist video shared by his younger brother had “ripped apart” the family and their parents had left the country.
News
14 days ago

Nike stores reopen following backlash over Adam Catzavelos's racist video

Nike stores in SA were all open on Friday, the company said, after some were closed following a backlash over racist comments by Adam Catzavelos, who ...
News
17 days ago

Save our jobs‚ beg staff at 'racist' Adam Catzavelos's food company

The staff at beach racist Adam Catzavelos’s food company have begged deserting customers not to leave them jobless.
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. EFF not apologising for closure of restaurant after 'invasion' over Adam ... Politics
  2. Cape Town Press Club condemns 'ANCWL threat' against journalist Politics
  3. Zizi Kodwa: No one can challenge the Nasrec outcomes Politics
  4. WATCH | The ANC has no responsibility to explain Zuma's secret meeting, says ... Politics
  5. Cope and AfriForum unite against amending constitution for land expropriation Politics

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X