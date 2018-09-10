The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is adamant that is it not responsible for the closure of the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Johannesburg.

Members of the party held a demonstration at the restaurant in Braamfontein last Thursday‚ demanding an apology for the racist behaviour of Adam Catzavelos who was a shareholder.

The restaurant issued a statement on Sunday saying that it was closing down and confirming that 29 jobs would be lost.

Catzavelos has become a notorious figure after a video went viral of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him during a beach holiday.

In a statement on Sunday‚ the restaurant said the actions of the EFF‚ which “invaded” the restaurant‚ had further compounded poor trading conditions and it had been forced to close its doors.