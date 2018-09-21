President Cyril Ramaphosa's 10-member advisory panel will see the likes of professor Ruth Hall and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi coming together to support the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform.

In a statement on Friday‚ the presidency announced Ramaphosa's crack team of agricultural and legal experts who will advise the IMC‚ which is chaired by deputy president David Mabuza‚ on a broad range of policy matters associated with land reform.

The panel will be chaired by social entrepreneur and public policy and development planning specialist Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati‚ who is serving her second term as a member of the National Planning Commission. Mahlati is also president of the African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa).

"The panel is expected to provide perspectives on land policy in the context of persisting land inequality‚ unsatisfactory land and agrarian reform and uneven urban land development. The panel is mandated to review‚ research and suggest models for government to implement a fair and equitable land reform process that redresses the injustices of the past‚ increases agricultural output‚ promotes economic growth and protects food security‚" the presidency said.