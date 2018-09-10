Congress of the People (Cope) and AfriForum are urging South Africans and the international community to call on the government not to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday‚ Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the proposed move was without a legal mandate from voters.

“Cope and AfriForum’s decision to defend the constitution‚ property rights and the 1994 settlement came after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on July 31 that he and the ANC had decided to amend the property rights clause in Section 25 of the South African Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation‚” they said in a joint statement.

Lekota said Ramaphosa had violated his oath by deciding to amend the constitution‚ citing Section 83(b) of the Constitution‚ which stipulates that the president must uphold‚ defend and respect the Constitution.