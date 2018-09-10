Politics

Cope and AfriForum unite against amending constitution for land expropriation

10 September 2018 - 14:23 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota and Afri-Forum CEO Kallie Kriel have urged government not to amend the Constitution to in order to allow land expropriation without compensation
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota and Afri-Forum CEO Kallie Kriel have urged government not to amend the Constitution to in order to allow land expropriation without compensation
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Collen Mashaba

Congress of the People (Cope) and AfriForum are urging South Africans and the international community to call on the government not to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday‚ Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the proposed move was without a legal mandate from voters.

“Cope and AfriForum’s decision to defend the constitution‚ property rights and the 1994 settlement came after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on July 31 that he and the ANC had decided to amend the property rights clause in Section 25 of the South African Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation‚” they said in a joint statement.

Lekota said Ramaphosa had violated his oath by deciding to amend the constitution‚ citing Section 83(b) of the Constitution‚ which stipulates that the president must uphold‚ defend and respect the Constitution.

Farmers: We have a better plan for land reform

SA’s largest agricultural union, AgriSA, says its commercial farmers are “heavily” against the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow ...
News
8 hours ago

Kriel argued that the protection of property rights was necessary. “The protection of property rights is something that should be of common interest to every South African‚” he said.

He added that the high unemployment rate in Zimbabwe confirmed that everyone suffered - barring a small‚ elite group - when the violation of property rights destroyed a country’s economy.

Cope and AfriForum maintained that apartheid was a serious violation of the dignity and rights of black South Africans. “Our stance is not in defence of apartheid or colonialism‚ but that Afrikaners as a community cannot be collectively blamed or punished. That would be an injustice‚” they said.

While the two parties have vowed to defend the constitution‚ Lekota said land reform was “necessary and welcomed”.

“Land reform should be clear‚ legal and just; not racially divisive - and must lead toward economic development‚ not economic collapse‚” said Lekota.

“The current recession and poor performing agricultural sector should be a big warning sign to all of us‚” he added.

READ MORE:

Land to be ‘demonopolised’‚ not nationalised - Mbalula

The ANC says it will not nationalise land in South Africa through expropriation without compensation.
Politics
3 days ago

Land expropriation won’t disrupt the financial sector‚ ANC tells AgriSA

The ANC has reiterated its position that an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation will not ...
Politics
2 days ago

Banking and business associations warn against amending constitution for land reform

An amendment to Section 25 of the constitution has the potential to undermine all property rights‚ which could hurt the financial sector and the ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The ANC has no responsibility to explain Zuma's secret meeting, says ... Politics
  2. Cope and AfriForum unite against amending constitution for land expropriation Politics
  3. ANC's bad policies need to be scrapped to grow economy: Maimane Politics
  4. Artificial Intelligence on agenda as Ramaphosa opens world telecoms conference Politics
  5. Investigate allegations of plot to oust Ramaphosa urgently‚ says Jackson Mthembu Politics

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X