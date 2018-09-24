Politics

WATCH | EFF members disrupt Shoprite in Nelson Mandela Bay

24 September 2018 - 17:13 By Devon Koen
File photo.
Image: Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer/ Gallo Images

Shopping at Shoprite in Greenacres‚ Port Elizabeth‚ was disrupted when about 40 EFF members staged a protest on Monday.

Community member Khanya Ngqisha was escorted out of Shoprite after he‚ along with a number of other community members‚ entered Shoprite at around 11:30am.

The group filled trolleys to the brim with various items and once at the tills called on Shoprite management to amend its policies.

Ngqisha called on Shoprite management to employ all staff who had been working for more than three months on a permanent basis‚ to transform the company’s management structure and to start a fund to help poorer communities.

Ngqisha was removed by centre security after standing for nearly an hour at the till point.

Ngqisha claimed he and the 40 others who were part of the protest had intended to pay for the items they had in their trolleys.

However‚ at least five trolleys full of various items were seen being taken back into the store where the items were packed back onto shelves.

- HeraldLIVE

