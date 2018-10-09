Politics

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa asked to step down from mayoral committee

09 October 2018 - 09:52 By Nomazima Nkosi
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa.
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile/ File photo

“I never stole money. I did not go and fight in the streets. I simply defended myself when I was attacked by a member of the DA.”

This was the reaction of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa to an instruction by his Eastern Cape bosses that he must step down as a member of the city’s mayoral committee.

Lungisa was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm earlier this year for hitting DA councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass jug and sentenced to an effective two years in prison.

He is appealing against the conviction and sentence in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Until that process is completed‚ Lungisa has been asked to step down as a senior leader representing the party as a mayoral committee member in charge of the infrastructure and engineering department.

He will remain an ordinary councillor.

The ANC’s provincial working committee was in the Bay on Monday to assess the regional structure and also to instruct it to implement what it said was a decision by the national bosses that Lungisa must step down as mayoral committee member.

But Lungisa was adamant last night that there was no such decision.

The Herald  

READ MORE

Andile Lungisa seeks leave to appeal conviction

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is petitioning Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge for leave to appeal his conviction for assault with intent ...
News
4 months ago

Andile Lungisa released on bail, seeks leave to appeal jug assault conviction

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been released on bail of R10‚000 after serving just 16 days of his two-year ...
Politics
4 months ago

Andile Lungisa hires new lawyer to bring urgent bail application

Jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will bring an urgent bail application - for his release pending an appeal - to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's ...
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Cyril Ramaphosa to reveal Nhlanhla Nene's fate Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa ducks question on Nhlanhla Nene's future Politics
  3. Public protector to investigate Nene: DA Politics
  4. ANC councillor Andile Lungisa asked to step down from mayoral committee Politics
  5. If Nhlanhla Nene leaves: 3 candidates who could become finance minister Politics

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X