Parliament's security was ready to pounce as journalists who were attending a parliamentary meeting to detail investigations into the embattled water and sanitation department - which is broke and received a qualified audit opinion from the auditor general – were asked to leave.

Journalists were shown the door as ANC MPs and heads of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)‚ Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) claimed the meeting would discuss sensitive information which‚ if published‚ may be prejudicial to people who are being investigated for alleged corruption in the department.

As journalists peacefully left the venue ahead of the discussions‚ committee chairperson Lulu Johnson [ANC] commented that: “We are avoiding to be a democrazy country‚ we'd rather be democratic all the time‚ all the way!”

When asked to leave the meeting‚ journalists immediately got up and headed for the exit. However‚ in an unprecedented situation‚ several parliamentary bouncers were waiting outside the committee room.

Johnson had earlier informed those in attendance that he had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ last Thursday requesting permission to hold the meeting behind closed doors. The permission was granted the following day by the chairperson responsible for National Assembly committees‚ Cedric Frolic‚ he revealed.