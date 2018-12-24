Politics

'SA made great strides on land in 2018' - deputy president David Mabuza

24 December 2018 - 11:40 By Nico Gous
In his Christmas message to the country on Monday December 24 2018, deputy president David Mabuza said South Africa had demonstrated its resilience as a nation in 2018.
Image: Twitter/David Mabuza

South Africa made great strides in 2018 in resolving the land question.

"This issue goes to the heart of our very being and our heritage. Resolving the land question will contribute immensely to building unity, social cohesion and a sense of common nationhood," deputy president David Mabuza said in his Christmas message to the nation on Monday December 24 2018.

"In addressing these and other challenges, we believe that unity is an important pillar of building an equal society that we shall all strive for. Unity shall be our lifelong pursuit for the sake of future generations."

Mabuza said 2018 had been a challenging and productive year in which South Africans  "showed our resilience as a nation".

Watch the full message here:

