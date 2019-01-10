The Good, the ATM and the African Content among your poll choices

Every election season newcomers emerge to contest the polls. Ahead of the 2019 elections three prominent figures have started or joined new movements seeking to change the status quo.



In this year's national elections South Africans will have more options in addition to the usual faces on the voting ballot.

Mzwanele Manyi and ATM

The former government spokesperson surprised many on Wednesday January 9 when he announced he was forsaking his long-time political home, the ANC, to join the newly formed African Transformation Movement, also known as ATM.



The faith-based party was formed in 2018 by the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ. TimesLIVE reported that Manyi has secured a spot in the ATM as head of policy and strategy and as a member of the national executive committee.

According to Manyi, the ANC "is tired, fatigued, and has lost its moral compass".