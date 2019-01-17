Politics

DA keeps ward held by councillor who joined De Lille walkout

17 January 2019 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24

The DA has retained a ward in the City of Cape Town where its councillor was one of 10 who quit when Patricia de Lille stepped down as mayor and left the party.

Theresa Thompson was elected in a by-election on Wednesday and will replace Jonathan Cupido as the councillor for Ward 31, which includes parts of Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park.

Thompson beat the ANC’s Bazoya Mtini, the ACDP’s Charmaine Malgas, the EFF’s Theresa Jafta and the Democratic Independent Party’s Kenneth Brookes.

