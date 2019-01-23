Politics

Bosasa bribed prisons official for R106m 'rapid' payment, says Angelo Agrizzi

Upfront payment made 20 days after television contract was awarded to Sondolo

23 January 2019 - 13:20 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Witness Angelo Agrizzi told how an invoice for R106m was processed within 10 days by the department of correctional services. The money was paid in full before any work had been completed.
Witness Angelo Agrizzi told how an invoice for R106m was processed within 10 days by the department of correctional services. The money was paid in full before any work had been completed.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi on Wednesday told the Zondo commission into state capture how former department of correctional services (DCS) chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham allegedly manipulated procurement processes for a R106m television tender to be awarded to Sondolo. 

According to Agrizzi, as well as a Special Investigating Unit report, the contract was awarded to Sondolo on March 3 2006.

Sondolo, a subsidiary of Bosasa, submitted an invoice 10 days later and the payment was processed on March 23 2006.  Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius observed that this was "rapid" for a state contract of that amount.

The R106m was paid upfront before Sondolo had done any work.

Agrizzi said this was because Bosasa paid Gillingham to speed up the process by cutting corners.

"The motivation was that it was important products and that it (DCS) needed to pay upfront," said Agrizzi.

Zondo asked him if this motivation was "genuine and correct".

"No, it was not. Some of the money needed to be paid upfront but not all of it, definitely not R106m. I think (the upfront payment) should have amounted to R25m or R27m." 

Agrizzi continues with his testimony.

MORE

Agrizzi: R671,000 paid to ANC MP by Bosasa was ‘not a loan’

Parliament has done nothing to investigate alleged Bosasa payments to longstanding ANC MP Vincent Smith – nearly five months after he admitted to ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Bombshells, bribes and a president: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday, where he is expected to drop even more bombshells.
Politics
2 days ago

How Bosasa paid for ANC rallies, Zuma's birthday cake: Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng – at the insistence of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘This is better than spooking you’: Denis Goldberg gets highest ANC honour Politics
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. EFF threatens chaotic Sona if Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't 'come clean' on Bosasa Politics
  4. Nomgcobo Jiba wants parts of prosecutor's testimony thrown out Politics
  5. Bosasa bribed prisons official for R106m 'rapid' payment, says Angelo Agrizzi Politics

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X