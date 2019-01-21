How Bosasa paid for ANC rallies, Zuma's birthday cake: Angelo Agrizzi

“There were rallies where we would have to cater for 40,000 or 50,000 people... We would get ridiculous requests saying we would need to cater for supporters - ten thousand at a time,” Agrizzi said.

He could not recall an exact number, but he said Bosasa paid for at least a dozen ANC events, including catering and cakes.

Agrizzi said he would receive “ridiculous requests” from Mokonyane to cater for birthday parties.

One party in particular was former president Jacob Zuma’s 72nd birthday celebration.

Agrizzi said he designed the cake and that it even featured Bosasa’s logo.

Sunday Times reported that Agrizzi’s testimony this week would detail how he had been given a list of Christmas groceries to buy for Mokonyane every year since 2002. These included cases of expensive alcohol and packs of meat.

So close was the alleged relationship between Mokonyane and Bosasa that Agrizzi says the minister's daughter would request a specific car from a rental company, and that after numerous crashes, he sat her down and offered her driver training.