Politics

Peter Marais announces his political comeback and Twitter was a riot

23 January 2019 - 06:32 By Odwa Mjo
Former Western Cape premier Peter Marais makes his political comeback.
Former Western Cape premier Peter Marais makes his political comeback.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais

Twitter was in a mood after news broke that Peter Marais is making a political comeback.

The Freedom Front Plus announced on Tuesday January 22 that Marais, the former mayor of Cape Town and premier of the Western Cape, was its candidate for the premier of the Western Cape ahead of the 2019 elections.

Marais was previously a member of the National Party, New National Party, the Democratic Alliance, the Congress of the People as well as the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa.

The former premier resigned after facing sexual harassment allegations in 2002 - he was later acquitted of the charges.

'Black people are just darker brown people': Flamboyant Peter Marais joins FF Plus

Flamboyant Cape Town politician Peter Marais has re-entered politics - this time resurfacing in the Freedom Front Plus.
Politics
18 hours ago

On Twitter, many people were not impressed by the controversial former mayor's decision to make a return to politics.

Dismal land policy 'will drive a million voters to Freedom Front Plus'

The Freedom Front Plus believes President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet have failed dismallyin performing their duties in 2018.
Politics
1 month ago

DA‚ EFF and FF+ to boycott Ace Magashule's state of the province address

Main opposition parties in the Free State will boycott Premier Ace Magashule’s state of the province address on Tuesday.
Politics
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Burning evidence and fake server crashes - the incredible Agrizzi testimony ... Politics
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. Peter Marais announces his political comeback and Twitter was a riot Politics
  4. Parliament dismisses 'falsehoods' by former staff about ‘toxicity’ Politics
  5. What is PIC doing to claw back billions in pensioners' money? - DA Politics

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X