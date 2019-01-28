Politics

Former Numsa president Cedric Gina dies

28 January 2019 - 13:23 By THETO MAHLAKOANA
Cedric Gina, left, and Zwelinzima Vavi. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Former Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa) founding general secretary and former National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) president Cedric Gina has died.

The renowned unionist died on Monday at Addington hospital in Durban following an illness.

Gina established Limusa after he resigned from Numsa in 2013, as labour federation Cosatu was preparing to expel the union the following year.

He had been president of Numsa since 2008 and was an active member of the ANC and the SACP.

He had served workers in various positions since 1993, when he was first elected a shop steward at Numsa.

"Cedric has dedicated most of his life to the working-class struggle and labour movement in particular. Cedric was the embodiment our alliance and … served structures of the SACP and the ANC," said Limusa general secretary Siboniso Mdletshe.

