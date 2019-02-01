Politics

Bosasa contracts in minister Michael Masutha's crosshairs

01 February 2019 - 14:16 By Karyn Maughan
Justice Minister Michael Masutha.
Image: Gallo Images

The department of correctional services is reviewing its contracts with Bosasa - and examining whether the department can legally extricate themselves from these deals.

Minister of justice and correctional services Michael Masutha revealed this at a news conference in Pretoria, where he said the department had commissioned a forensic investigation into whether tenders were irregularly awarded, and who was responsible.

Led by correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser, the probe will examine the “entire history” of security procurement for the department.

The minister questioned why government funds had been diverted to fund Bosasa tenders, for items such as catering.

The minister further said he had asked the acting national director of prosecutions why there had been no criminal charges following the Bosasa SIU investigation. He said he was told this was because Hawks had an issue with funding of a forensic report. He said he felt the matter needed to be pursued.

Masutha said he does not believe the state capture inquiry needs to be finalised for criminal prosecutions to proceed.

This is a developing story.

