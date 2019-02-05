WATCH LIVE | NPA inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office continues

More explosive testimony is expected as the Mokgoro commission resumes on Tuesday.

The commission is investigating whether or not suspended National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) senior advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office.

On Monday, former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen told the inquiry that he was charged with racketeering because he got in the way of the business interests of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward.

Booysen testified about Jiba's decision to institute charges of racketeering against him, a move that ended his three-decade career, mapping out a timeline of litigation since Jiba, in 2012, acted on allegations that he and his team ran a criminal enterprise referred to as the "Cato Manor death squad".