Politics

WATCH | 'If you become president, I'll sing for you': Ramaphosa charms Malema at #Sona2019

07 February 2019 - 20:25 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa had parliament in stitches when he claimed he had told  Julius Malema that he would sing the "Thuma Mina" song only if the EFF leader became state president.

The president told of the chance meeting with the opposition leader at the opening of his state of the nation address on Thursday evening. Even Malema was seen chuckling while the president was speaking.

Ramaphosa later said he had met DA leader Mmusi Maimane and would rope him into forming a band who would sing the song should Malema become his successor.

