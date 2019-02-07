Best & worst dressed on the #Sona2019 red carpet
Members of parliament repeat after us: sona is not a matric dance, sona is not a matric dance, sona is not a matric dance ...
This was the primary fashion crime committed at the 2019 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
But while there were some shocking outfits, there were also some stunners.
Here's who slayed and who dismayed on the red carpet:
BEST DRESSED
LUCIA OCHAN
Mrs Africa Globe 2019 Lucia Ochan is doing the proverbial slaying on the Sona red carpet this year.
Her cream-and-emerald beaded gown hugs all the right curves and, complimented with a bold red lip, was the epitome of glamour.
KGETHI PHAKENG
This is not the first time UCT’s VC will be in the news for her fashion choices. Last year she was the talk of the town for wearing a sexy dress with low neckline to an academic event. Now everyone will be buzzing about this elegant ensemble. She looked lovely in her print top paired with a full skirt in Living Coral, Pantone's colour of the year 2019.
NATALIE MAIMANE
DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s wife, Natalie, ended up on our worst dressed list in 2018. She clearly took note of our comments and upped her fashion game for this year's event. She looks effortlessly chic in this asymmetrical jumpsuit, which she teamed with soft silver accessories. What a class act!
WORST DRESSED
NATASHA MAZZONE
DA MP Natasha Mazzone seemed to have missed the memo that Sona is a red carpet event. She says she bought her dress from a boutique shop next to parliament, but it looks like she borrowed it from a teenager off to the beach.
PEACE MABE
Thanks to the sugary colour palette and top-heavy silhouette of her outfit, ANC MP Peace Mabe looked a bit like a cupcake. It did nothing to flatter her beautiful curves. Flop!
PINKY KEKANA AND CINDY TSHIKUNGA
We wish the deputy ministers of communications and transport all the best with their auditions for Dancing with the Stars.
.@CommsZA Deputy Minister @Pinky_Kekana1 on the #SONA2019 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/VX7nFEl5rS— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 7, 2019
Deputy Minister of @DoTransport Ms Cindy Tshikunga #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/ywBeW2Vz6S— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
