Bheki Cele dismisses 'raids' of senior politicians' offices as a scam by tsotsis

They would then propose a meeting to share the information, their story being that "either you will be arrested or you will be raided".

If the person being targeted was in Johannesburg, they would say they were in Durban and vice versa. They would then say that because the trip to the meeting place was unofficial the victim would have to send money for an air ticket.

"After I explained to Bapela, it was well understood. It's a scam, it's not any political fight. It's a scam by a group of tsotsis," Cele said.

He added that it was not only politicians who had been targeted, mentioning that it had happened to a soccer boss. In this case the Hawks had entrapped the swindlers and arrested them. They had since been released, having paid a R45,000 fine.

During the briefing, state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi Duba revealed that her department was yet to interact with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over his claims that his and his deputy's phones were bugged. "We are still waiting for him to officially come to us," said Letsatsi-Duba, adding that the reports were concerning.