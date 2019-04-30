Lifestyle

Never mind the elections, Twitter is backing Mr SA Pinkie Salman for life

30 April 2019 - 12:37 By Jessica Levitt
Pinkie wants the win and Twitter is helping him get there.
Image: Pinkie Salman via Instagram

The Mr South Africa pageant last week made headlines after the list of its finalists sparked conversation on social media, with many criticising the contestants for their looks. The pageant hit back saying that the competition was not about looks, but about integrity. 

Since then a campaign to help Pinkie Salman has been spearheaded by the Twitter mob, not only getting his name to trend, but also to earn him the title.

The person with the most votes wins the competition and with Twitter campaigning harder than the EFF, ANC and DA combined, Pinkie might just get the crown.

The 44-year-old told TimesLIVE that he is overwhelmed by the support.

