Politics

Election officials making plans to ensure bad weather doesn't halt voting

02 May 2019 - 13:31 By Aphiwe Deklerk
The Electoral Commission has plans in place to ensure voting is not affected by natural disasters. File photo.
The Electoral Commission has plans in place to ensure voting is not affected by natural disasters. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lucky Maibi

The Electoral Commission is working with disaster management teams to ensure natural disasters, similar to floods that affected two provinces last month, do not affect voting.

Last month Durban and Port St Johns were hit by floods which claimed more than 70 lives and damage of more than R1bn.

In a media briefing on Thursday, commissioner Mosotho Moepya said rehabilitation work was under way in the affected areas.

He jokingly said since the Electoral Commission CEO was a priest, they were praying for good weather on the voting days.

PODCAST: The resurrection of political elders

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

"We have plans to work with disaster teams in provinces and with the police to enable us to get to voting stations that are inaccessible.

"As we speak, in KZN the disaster teams are busy doing rehabilitation work to enable us to access voting stations where bridges and roads have been swept away," he said.

Moepya said they had also been assured by power utility Eskom that there will be no load-shedding but had made contingency plans for localised incidents.

Commissioner Nomsa Masuku warned all groups planning to protest on the day.

"Even though the right to protest is protected in law, it is also protected in law that you don't interfere with processes of the electoral commission.

"So it's actually illegal to plan anything that is going to obstruct the Electoral Commission in performing its duty," she said.

MORE:

Voters in Eastern Cape lead number of election home visits for elections

A total of 774,094 voters have been granted permission to cast a special vote on May 6 and 7 for the 2019 general elections. This is almost double ...
Politics
1 day ago

Election poll predicts controversial 11% drop in ANC support

A poll conducted by the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) predicts a massive drop in national support for the ruling ANC and spells trouble for ...
Politics
2 days ago

Youth shun vote 25 years after SA's first free election

About 6-million young South Africans are not registered to vote in the May 8 election - a large swathe of the generation who grew up after the end of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections Politics
  2. KZN and North West the 'highest-risk areas' for election violence Politics
  3. ConCourt refuses to hear case which could have affected elections Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X