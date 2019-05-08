Politics

Cape Town woman hopes her vote will bring an end to deadly gang violence

08 May 2019 - 09:49 By Aron Hyman
Patricia Swartz at the spot where her daughter Berenice Noble was shot dead two weeks ago in Lavender Hill, Cape Town. Her grandson was also killed in gang violence on Monday. In the distance behind her, people queue to vote at Hillwood Primary School.
Patricia Swartz at the spot where her daughter Berenice Noble was shot dead two weeks ago in Lavender Hill, Cape Town. Her grandson was also killed in gang violence on Monday. In the distance behind her, people queue to vote at Hillwood Primary School.
Image: Aron Hyman

Patricia Swartz wants better policing - although it's too late now for her daughter Berenice Noble, 38, and her grandson Herchelle.

Both were killed in gang violence in Cape Town over the past two weeks. She said Herchelle was in a gang and his killers, who were all younger than 16, were from a rival gang named Flakka.

As Swartz waits to cast her vote on Wednesday, she said she hoped it would lead to better security in her community.

Her husband Christopher said he would also vote, although he felt his church had more chance than politicians of changing their gang-scarred suburb of Lavender Hill.

"The problem is that the congregants can't get to church because of the shootings," he said.

"Services are bad in this area. We need better policing in all the coloured communities across Cape Town."



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

READ MORE:

Government is 'winning the war' against gangsterism on the Cape Flats, says Ramaphosa

Government is "winning the war" against gangsterism and drug dealing on the violence-plagued Cape Flats in the Western Cape.
Politics
3 days ago

How a police gun ended up in the hands of 'gangsters' in Cape Town

A state-owned firearm confiscated for safe-keeping from a police official embroiled in a domestic dispute in the Northern Cape ended up in the hands ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Mongameli Bobani praises 'disciplined' Nelson Mandela Bay voters Politics
  2. Service delivery protest disrupts voting in Northern Cape town Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. 'You have the right to choose a new leader,' Solly Msimanga urges voters Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

The many faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa
'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
X