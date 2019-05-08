EFF most searched party on Google
Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters was the most searched-for political party on Google on election day.
The search engine released trending searches that related to the general election at 1pm on Wednesday. According to the statistics, more than 5,000 searches for the EFF were recorded.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane was the most searched politician in SA.
"South Africans want to know about the election in general, where their nearest voting stations are, and whether they can vote anywhere," Google said in a statement.
Search trends are gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google.
Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second, which translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2-trillion searches per year worldwide.