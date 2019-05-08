'We've played our part' - now the youth must step up, says 61-year-old voter

"We are going to die soon, they should vote because they are the ones who will run this country one day," 61-year-old Lydia Mabuda said, urging young voters to make their crosses in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

Voting stations are open until 9pm.

"I'm disappointed that fewer young people came out to vote today," compared to the first two democratic elections from 1994, said Mabuda, who cast her ballot at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg on Wednesday.

"During the time of [Nelson] Mandela and [Thabo] Mbeki, the queues were longer than this. You would arrive at a voting station at 6am and leave at 6pm."

She said young people needed to make their voice heard and not sit at home and expect miracles.

"I don't see them here [to vote]. It's important that they vote. We have played our part. This is their time now. If they went to see change, they should be here."

Asked why she was voting, Mabuda said : "I'm voting for a better future. I am voting so we can all move on and live in a better country."

While she did not want to say which party she was voting for, Mabuda said she was voting for the same party she had been voting for since 1994.

"God knows where my vote is going," she said.