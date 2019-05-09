SAElections2019 dominates Twitter as Mzansi made its mark

South Africa's general elections have come and gone, but they remain dominant on social media, as South Africans continue to weigh in on their experiences at voting stations, as well as their expectations of the party which will emerge victorious.

#SAelections2019 was the key hashtag used by politicians and the public.

While the final results will be released on Saturday, Twitter theorists and hopefuls are expressing their opinions on which party they think will win.

Politicians also engaged, urging voters to give their parties a chance.

Most tweeps' votes were no secret. Some made it clear before the elections who they would vote for, while others disclosed their choices after putting pen to paper at the polls. Others went as far as posting pictures of themselves in party regalia.