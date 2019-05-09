#SAElections2019 dominates Twitter as Mzansi made its mark
South Africa's general elections have come and gone, but they remain dominant on social media, as South Africans continue to weigh in on their experiences at voting stations, as well as their expectations of the party which will emerge victorious.
#SAelections2019 was the key hashtag used by politicians and the public.
While the final results will be released on Saturday, Twitter theorists and hopefuls are expressing their opinions on which party they think will win.
Politicians also engaged, urging voters to give their parties a chance.
Most tweeps' votes were no secret. Some made it clear before the elections who they would vote for, while others disclosed their choices after putting pen to paper at the polls. Others went as far as posting pictures of themselves in party regalia.
Many South Africans woke up bright and early on May 8 2019 to cast their vote at their designated stations. We kept up with the thumb pictures on social media and decided to share some.
My vote is my secret what what, eseng mo.— Feminist_Guru 🏳️🌈 (@OOldsoulsa) May 8, 2019
Stocko sadi Lesbian 🏳️🌈#EFFFinalPush #SAelections2019 #IAmVotingEFF pic.twitter.com/Dm8lRllDR4
Giving you one last chance to self correct under the leadership of Matamela. It wasn’t an easy one 😓 #SAELections2019 ✊🏾🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/rT6qOkCoXS— Yozana 🌺 (@Zamangwanya) May 8, 2019
Doing the right thing with @LungiThabethe_ #SAelections2019 pic.twitter.com/lSrpMlWrnu— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) May 8, 2019
We are permanent volunteers of the EFF #VoteEFF #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/gmpT8tMdn0— Kabelo Mahlobogwane (@kabelo_ubuntu) May 8, 2019
Dear President-Elect— Ndzavi Derrick .CBA (@NdzaviDerrick) May 8, 2019
We are not going to wait for 5 years for you to mess up with our country. We are going to stand up as civil society and call for action to remove you if your party will not act. Our Silence has caused damage enough #SAElectionsDay2019 #SAelections2019
We have done our civic duty at a well-organised voting station in Lynnwood. I just wish the experience could be as pleasant and peaceful for everyone, not only in SA but across this continent. #SAElections2019 #SADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/3BAxneYcxj— Elinor Sisulu (@ElinorSisulu) May 8, 2019
"Do it for Mandela" "Do it for Hani" well today I'm doing it for myself and the future generation. #IVotedEFF #IAmVotingEFF #SAelections2019— Brown like hennessy (@cindy_caphuka) May 8, 2019
#IVotedEFF #IAmVotingEFF #SAElections2019 Fighter from Bizana Eastern Cape✊✊✊. pic.twitter.com/XR4Yp4subO— Fikelephi Ndisile (@FikieNdisile) May 8, 2019