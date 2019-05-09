Voting again after removing ink is fraud, IEC says

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said people attempting to vote twice would be committing fraud and the commission would want those people to be prosecuted immediately.

Mamabolo was responding to a question at a media briefing about the progress of voting on Wednesday afternoon.

The question put to Mamabolo was what measures were in place to stop people from voting twice if they were able to remove the indelible ink on their thumb after they had voted.

There have been reports that the ink was removable. This could have made it possible for a person who had voted to vote at another station.

The question to Mamabolo was whether the "zip zip" machine - the scanner used by the IEC to check whether people are on the voters' roll before they vote - is able to detect if a person has already voted if they pitch up to vote at a different voting station.