Saliva, degreaser or methylated spirits, easily removes voters stain, say some voters

“I just voted today but I can clean this thumb with only this product which is called degreaser. I want to show you how free and not fair is these elections. I would really urge all South Africans and political parties to lodge an urgent query,” he says, as he demonstrates.

The man uses a cloth dipped in the degreaser and proceeds to rub it onto his inked finger and within moments, the voter's stain is seen fading.

“It goes out immediately,” the man is heard saying.

“I can go to any voting station and vote again,” he adds.

The Electoral Commission did not deny that some of the ink used could be easily removed but simply moved to remind voters that it was illegal to do so.

“We wish to remind all voters that any attempt to undermine the integrity of the #SAElections2019 election process – including remove the ink mark and voting more than once – constitutes electoral fraud and is punishable by up to 10 years in jail,” the IEC said.