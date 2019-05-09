Politics

WATCH | Elections 2019 through the eyes of voters, young and old

09 May 2019 - 11:34 By Jessica Levitt

As results continue to stream in following Wednesday's elections, TimesLIVE spoke to one of the oldest voters in South Africa.

Phineas Sakara was born in 1902 and said he would vote "until I die".

On the other end of the scale, a 21-year-old shared her experience as a first-time voter.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) predicts that the ANC is set to win 57.3% of the national vote. It said the ruling party's support base will drop below 50% in Gauteng.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to track election results

MORE

DA mulls objecting to election result

Opposition party says it is considering its options amid concerns that voters may have been able to cast their ballot more than once
Politics
47 minutes ago

The 10 closest by-election contests in SA since 2016

Since the 2016 municipal elections, there have been several by-elections that were so closely contested that the parties involved bit their ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | 'This is not an election, it's a referendum' - Political top dogs vote

From Julius Malema to Mmusi Maimane and Jacob Zuma, South Africa's political big hitters cast their votes on Wednesday.
Politics
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Elections 2019 through the eyes of voters, young and old Politics
  2. WATCH | Explainer: This is how the vote-counting process works Politics
  3. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website Politics
  4. ANC sends condolences to families of voters who died before casting ballots Politics
  5. ANC leads the pack in Northern Cape, EFF making significant gains Politics

Latest Videos

SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote
#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
X