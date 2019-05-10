Mmusi Maimane not worried about his job despite poor election performance

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he is not worried that the DA's failure to significantly increase its support in this year's elections will cost him his party position.

Speaking to journalists at the IEC results centre in Pretoria, Maimane said the 2019 general election was "not an internal DA popularity contest".

Maimane said he was confident he would remain DA leader until the party's next national congress in 2021.

"This is not a leadership contest. The people of the DA know that we went out and fought for an incredible dream, and we went hard and fought for holding the centre of politics," said Maimane.

"I am not worried … because I know that the party that I lead has got complete support towards that project. When I took over four years ago, that was the project and it is still the project, so I am not worried at all. This is not a popularity contest."