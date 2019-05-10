It's official: The Democratic Alliance has won the Western Cape
The Democratic Alliance has won the Western Cape, provincial Electoral Commission head Reverend Courtney Sampson announced on Friday.
Alan Winde will be the premier if his colleagues formally elect him in the provincial legislature.
The moment the IEC announces that the DA has retained the Western Cape. #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/gqVssfzk0Y— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) May 10, 2019
In a statement, the IEC said the National Results Operations Centre had passed the 90 percent results-capture mark at 10.30am on Friday, with results from 20,632 of the 22,924 voting stations captured. Of these, 18,773 (81.89 percent) had been finalised.
Provinces with the most results still awaiting capture were Gauteng (81.99 percent captured), Limpopo (82 percent captured), Free State (82.93 percent captured) and KwaZulu-Natal (83.56 percent captured).
Of the 13 million votes captured by 10.30am, 453,265 (3.47 percent) were special votes and 179,511 (1.37 percent) were spoilt ballots.
"Based on the results captured to date, voter turnout was sitting at 65.52 percent nationally, with the highest turnout reported in Gauteng (71.89 percent) and the lowest in Limpopo (58.77 percent)," said the Electoral Commission.