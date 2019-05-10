It's official: The Democratic Alliance has won the Western Cape

In a statement, the IEC said the National Results Operations Centre had passed the 90 percent results-capture mark at 10.30am on Friday, with results from 20,632 of the 22,924 voting stations captured. Of these, 18,773 (81.89 percent) had been finalised.

Provinces with the most results still awaiting capture were Gauteng (81.99 percent captured), Limpopo (82 percent captured), Free State (82.93 percent captured) and KwaZulu-Natal (83.56 percent captured).

Of the 13 million votes captured by 10.30am, 453,265 (3.47 percent) were special votes and 179,511 (1.37 percent) were spoilt ballots.

"Based on the results captured to date, voter turnout was sitting at 65.52 percent nationally, with the highest turnout reported in Gauteng (71.89 percent) and the lowest in Limpopo (58.77 percent)," said the Electoral Commission.