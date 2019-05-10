Politics

WATCH | Hlaudi: 'I'm eyeing to be president of SA, bottom and klaar'

10 May 2019
African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng is determined to be the president but having attracted only 0.02% of the vote counted by late Friday morning, it won't be this year.
African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng wants to be the president of SA and that's the bottom line.

In an interview with eNCA on Wednesday, Motsoeneng said he was "eyeing to be the president of SA, bottom and klaar".

"The movement, we are just a four months old movement but I think the people of SA have been responding very well," said Motsoeneng.

However, with his failed attempt to garner at least 35,000 votes to qualify for a seat in parliament, Mzansi thinks this is a bit of a stretch.

Here are some top reactions from social media: 

