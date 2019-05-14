ANC to stick to gender premier split - but what about Cyril’s men?
14 May 2019 - 08:00
Political analysts say the ANC’s national executive committee may not be able to avoid appointing a 50/50 gender premier split in eight of the provinces it will govern.
They said they expected the ANC to adhere to its policies of a 50/50 ratio when they appoint premiers – while Times Select understands four women will be in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Free State top jobs.
