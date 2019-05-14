Politics

Fikile vs Ace: It's getting awks

14 May 2019 - 10:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Fikile Mbalula's dislike of Ace Magashule has been evident for some time.
Fikile Mbalula's dislike of Ace Magashule has been evident for some time.
Image: Sunday Times

The ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule have been taking shots at each other for a while now.

The sour relationship between the two goes way back. Here's a breakdown of the beef.

The lead-up

In mid-2017, Mbalula tweeted and later deleted: "Ace Magashule is a definite no no no, the man will finish what is remaining of our movement. He will kill it.”

Gangster state

Ahead of this year's elections Mbalula said that prominent political figures implicated in corruption must be condemned.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Talk Radio 702 in April, Mbalula said that while political leaders such as the party's secretary-general Magashule have been implicated in state capture, they must be found guilty in the court of law, as SA is a law-abiding society.

Verbal lashing

On Friday Magashule hit back at Mbalula for saying the ANC would have scored less than 40% of the votes if President Cyril Ramaphosa was not elected in 2017.

Magashule said people were voting for the ANC and not individuals.

"That's nonsense, people are electing the ANC. It's not about any individual. How do you predict that? Is Comrade Mbalula saying I was not going to be part of the campaign if the leader was somebody else?" Magashule asked.

However, Mbalula did not take Magashule's remarks lying down, saying the ANC secretary-general was not responding to him but to a "figment of his imagination".

Of course the swipes have not gone unnoticed by social media.

MORE

ANC NEC won't discuss election results: Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party would not discuss the outcome of the general elections at its national executive committee meeting ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Ace Magashule scoffs at the idea that Ramaphosa 'saved the ANC' in polls

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has dismissed comments that the party was rescued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2019 national and ...
Politics
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa rescues the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa will confront his detractors in the ANC tomorrow, emboldened by an election victory that confirmed his personal appeal but ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Coffee, cigarettes and small naps - a journalist's life during elections Politics
  2. Fikile vs Ace: It's getting awks Politics
  3. Here's what's next post elections: Swearing-in of MPs and presidential ... Politics
  4. ANC to stick to gender premier split - but what about Cyril’s men? Politics
  5. 'I take full responsibility for the outcome of this election': Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X