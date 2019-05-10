Ace Magashule scoffs at the idea that Ramaphosa 'saved the ANC' in polls

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has dismissed comments that the party was rescued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

Magashule, speaking during a news conference at the IEC national results operations centre in Pretoria, said supporters voted for the party, not an individual.

Asked about comments made by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula that the party may have lost the elections had Ramaphosa not emerged as party president at the 2017 Nasrec conference, Magashule said: "That's nonsense. People are electing the ANC. It's not about any individual. How do you predict? Is comrade Mbalula saying I was not going to be part of the campaign if the leader was somebody else?"