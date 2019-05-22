Four must-read stories on Jacob Zuma's corruption case
Former president Jacob Zuma is pursuing a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case, which has stretched on for more than 10 years.
On Monday, Zuma and his legal team went back to court but they are likely to hear the outcome of the application only in three months.
Here are four must-read stories on Zuma's case:
Shaik prosecution a 'test'
After his first appearance on Monday, Zuma told scores of people who made their way to court to support him that the prosecution of Schabir Shaik, his former financial adviser, was to test if the corruption charges against him would be successful. During this address, Zuma referred to Shaik as his "friend and comrade".
Andile Mgxitama supports Zuma
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama was at the high court in Pietermaritzburg to throw his weight behind Zuma. He criticised the court's judicial system and lamented that the court used an "apartheid system to lynch the African man that is Zuma".
Zuma's not 'scum'
Zuma's advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, said the reason most people do not acknowledge that Zuma's rights were infringed by the National Prosecuting Authority was because they believed he was "scum" and that their "hatred" of Zuma blinds most to his ill treatment.
Zuma not compelled to attend court
Sikhakhane said the former president is not compelled to be present in court for his hearing, despite him voluntarily attending. Sikhakhane said Zuma decided at the eleventh hour to be present but has not confirmed his attendance in future.