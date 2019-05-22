Politics

Four must-read stories on Jacob Zuma's corruption case

22 May 2019 - 12:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma was in court on Monday to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial.
Former president Jacob Zuma was in court on Monday to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Former president Jacob Zuma is pursuing a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case, which has stretched on for more than 10 years.

On Monday, Zuma and his legal team went back to court but they are likely to hear the outcome of the application only in three months.

PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly – Will corruption reign again?

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Here are four must-read stories on Zuma's case:

Shaik prosecution a 'test'

After his first appearance on Monday, Zuma told scores of people who made their way to court to support him that the prosecution of Schabir Shaik, his former financial adviser, was to test if the corruption charges against him would be successful. During this address, Zuma referred to Shaik as his "friend and comrade".

Prosecuting Shaik was a ‘test’ before they came after me: Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma says that the prosecution of his "friend and comrade" Schabir Shaik was a test to see if prosecution against him would be ...
Politics
1 day ago

Andile Mgxitama supports Zuma

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama was at the high court in Pietermaritzburg to throw his weight behind Zuma. He criticised the court's judicial system and lamented that the court used an "apartheid system to lynch the African man that is Zuma".

Jacob Zuma's corruption case resumes in Pietermaritzburg high court

Security is tight at the Pietermaritzburg high court, with bodyguards at every entrance and exit ahead of former president Jacob Zuma's appearance.
News
2 days ago

Zuma's not 'scum'

Zuma's advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, said the reason most people do not acknowledge that Zuma's rights were infringed by the National Prosecuting Authority was because they believed he was "scum" and that their "hatred" of Zuma blinds most to his ill treatment. 

People of SA ‘blinded by hatred’ of Zuma

Jacob Zuma’s advocate has argued South Africans have been too “blinded by hatred” for him to understand just how deeply his rights have been ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma not compelled to attend court

Sikhakhane said the former president is not compelled to be present in court for his hearing, despite him voluntarily attending. Sikhakhane said Zuma decided at the eleventh hour to be present but has not confirmed his attendance in future. 

Jacob Zuma is attending his corruption hearing 'by choice'

Former president Jacob Zuma is attending his application for a permanent stay of prosecution "by choice".
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mayor who faced Sindiso Magaqa murder charges elected KZN deputy speaker Politics
  2. IN PICTURES | MPs dance and joke their way into the history books Politics
  3. A morning of bungling as MPs nominate candidates for speaker of the National ... Politics
  4. Western Cape ANC taken to court over 'sacking' of party spokesperson Politics
  5. Four must-read stories on Jacob Zuma's corruption case Politics

Latest Videos

Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
X