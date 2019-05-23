Cyril ‘Collaboration’ Ramaphosa: Mzansi is loving the pres’s new middle name

President Cyril Ramaphosa has charmed and challenged his political opponents to work with him to improve the lives of all South Africans.

In his acceptance speech after being elected fifth president of democratic South Africa on Wednesday, he said his second name is "Collaboration", and Mzansi is loving it.

From "Humility" to "Runnerphosa" and now "Collaboration".

"Collaboration", in respect of his administration working closely with other political parties, extended his hand to DA leader Mmusi Maimane and said collaboration is what is going to underpin his work as president.

“Collaboration, honourable Maimane, is my second name, I will [be] collaborating with you quite extensively. So join me as I extend my hand of collaboration,” said Ramaphosa.

Here's a snapshot of reactions: