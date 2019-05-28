Politics

Thuli Madonsela and Helen Zille are meeting for tea & there's already fire

28 May 2019 - 09:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says she is looking forward to her tea date with DA leader Helen Zille.
From a controversial exchange on Twitter to sipping tea offline, former DA leader Helen Zille and former public protector Thuli Madonsela will continue the "black privilege" conversation over a cuppa.

Earlier this month Zille came under fire when she tweeted that some South Africans were enjoying #BlackPrivilege because they were looting state coffers.

Madonsela called her out and said she should apologise for comments. 

"To brand blacks as looters and political pretenders is wrong. Please withdraw and apologise," said Madonsela to Zille.

Apologise for branding black privilege as licence to loot: Thuli Madonsela to Helen Zille

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela on Friday called for controversial former DA leader Helen Zille to withdraw and apologise for comments that ...
Politics
1 week ago

Madonsela accepted Zille's invitation to discuss her comments on the subject. Madonsela confirmed their tea date and said that she hoped they could agree on "mathematical principles". 

In her response, Zille said she would be relying on her husband's expertise to prepare for their discussion.

While its not clear what time the two will meet, social media expressed their excitement. 

Here is a snap shot of some top reactions:

