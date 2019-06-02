ANC integrity commission's recommendations stir up hornet's nest

MK Military Veterans Association president and former military veterans deputy minister Kebby Maphatsoe has joined those calling for an overhaul of the ANC's integrity commission.

Maphatsoe, who appeared before the commission last Tuesday, is among a group of ANC politicians who have been told to resign from their positions.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Maphatsoe said that he was incensed about the questions he was asked by the commission - including how he lost his arm.

"They were asking me about stuff that happened in exile,” he fumed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the ANC national executive committee about the commission's recommendations, but the debate on the matter was moved to the next meeting.

