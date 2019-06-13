From meeting Zuma to Vusi Pikoli's axing: four bombshells from Mxolisi Nxasana

Former president Jacob Zuma, his former legal adviser Michael Hulley, former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Vusi Pikoli and former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba featured prominently in Mxolisi Nxasana's testimony before the Zondo commission into state capture on Wednesday.

From his "dodgy" appointment to the NPA, to Vusi Pikoli's dismissal, here are four revelations:

Vusi Pikoli's removal

Nxasana said the dismissal of former NPA boss Vusi Pikoli came after Pikoli re-instated charges against former president Jacob Zuma and criminal proceedings against Jackie Selebi, who was the president at Interpol at the time.

Nxsana said Pikoli had been subjected to an investigation, following claims that he was an apartheid spy. Nxasana told the commission that he was let go despite having been cleared of the accusations.