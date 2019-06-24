Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to delve deeper into SA Express

24 June 2019 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will hear more aviation related testimony today.

Kalandra Viljoen the director of Asset Movement Financial Services takes the stand in the first session.

Airport Co-ordinator for SA Express, Estelle Loock is also expected to take the stand today while the Head of Fuel Management at SAA, Mark Vaughan will appear Tuesday, 25th June.

The state capture inquiry on Friday heard how a small transportation company in North West was illegally handed a massive contract by SA Express to manage ground handling services at the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The company, Koroneka Trading and Projects, was run by a local Mafikeng woman, Babadi Tlatsana, who transported meat and vegetables to local hospitals in Mafikeng.

She used one vehicle and employed only a driver and a man who loaded the food items into the vehicle. But only a few months after she proposed a plan to revitalise the province's two airports, millions would begin flowing into her bank account.

Tlatsana, who testified at the commission on Friday, described how she found herself in the middle of an elaborate scheme to siphon money out of the North West government's coffers and into SA Express as well as the bank accounts of other connected individuals.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.

READ MORE

State capture: 'My business was hijacked,' says woman who scored lucrative airport deal

The state capture inquiry on Saturday heard how millions of rand flowed through a small North West company irregularly put in charge of ground ...
Politics
2 days ago

State capture: 'We flouted procurement processes,' says North West transport manager

North West community safety and transport management CFO Kutlwano Phatudi told the state capture inquiry on Friday how procurement processes were ...
Politics
2 days ago

State capture: How a small meat & veg handler scored an airport contract worth millions

The state capture inquiry on Friday heard how a small transportation company in North West was illegally handed a massive contract by SA Express to ...
Politics
2 days ago

State capture inquiry: Zuma has no right to demand questions before taking the stand

The state capture inquiry says former president Jacob Zuma has no right to insist on being  furnished with a list of questions as a condition for him ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to delve deeper into SA Express Politics
  2. EFF takes aim at 'aloof' Thabo Mbeki who 'failed' on land question Politics
  3. Claims President Cyril Ramaphosa is being investigated for money-laundering ... Politics
  4. EFF induction: Five quotes from deputy president Floyd Shivambu Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, Tyler Perry win big at BET Awards
‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
X