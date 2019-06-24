WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to delve deeper into SA Express

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will hear more aviation related testimony today.

Kalandra Viljoen the director of Asset Movement Financial Services takes the stand in the first session.

Airport Co-ordinator for SA Express, Estelle Loock is also expected to take the stand today while the Head of Fuel Management at SAA, Mark Vaughan will appear Tuesday, 25th June.

The state capture inquiry on Friday heard how a small transportation company in North West was illegally handed a massive contract by SA Express to manage ground handling services at the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports.