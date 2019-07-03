Julius Malema calls out Ramaphosa for treating Pravin Gordhan like 'a god'

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for his alleged failure to take action against Pravin Gordhan, saying it is an insult to the constitution.

Speaking at the party's press briefing on Tuesday, Malema said the president continued to treat Gordhan "as a god".

"Ramaphosa is continuing to treat Pravin Gordhan as a god that is not subject to the law, like all of us. Above all, like Zuma, he is not protecting the constitution by complying with the remedial action of the public protector," he said.