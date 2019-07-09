Bruce Koloane says he was wrong to name drop to allow Guptas to land at Waterkloof

State capture-implicated former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane has admitted that he neglected normal administrative processes to allow the Gupta family to land their wedding guests at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

In his testimony before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Koloane admitted that he abused the power of his office when he put pressure on senior officials to clear the landing at the restricted facility.

The second leg of his testimony, on Tuesday, differed greatly from his first appearance the day before, when he said he merely asked for officials to expedite the Indian High Commission's (IHC) application to land at Waterkloof.

Koloane was asked to respond to allegations set out in three charges penned by a disciplinary committee he faced at the department of international relations and cooperation a month after the landing in April 2013. At the time, he pled guilty to charges that he abused diplomatic channels to facilitate the landing, misrepresented facts to senior officials at the department of defence, and compromised normal processes and procedures.