KZN MPL quits post - after barely a month
Dlungwane confirms tendering resignation on Monday night
Former education MEC in KwaZulu-Natal Mthandeni Dlungwane has resigned from the provincial legislature, barely a month after he was sworn in as a member.
Dlungwane resigned on Monday night from his post as chair of the premier’s office portfolio in the sixth provincial legislature. He confirmed his resignation to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, but declined to comment further.
Dlungwane was appointed education MEC in 2016, but was snubbed by premier Sihle Zikalala when he appointed his new cabinet.
Dlungwane is a former chairman of the ANC youth league in KZN, and also chaired the disbanded ANC Moses Mabhida regional executive committee.
He previously served as chairman of the portfolio committee of arts and culture, then as a member of the education portfolio committee in the KZN legislature.
