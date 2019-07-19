Madiba dedication, new dawn & criticism: wrap of Ramaphosa's budget speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa faced robust debate and criticism from opposition parties, including the DA and the EFF, when he delivered his budget vote speech on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa delivered the presidency budget vote speech in the National Assembly and dedicated parts of his speech to what the late former President Nelson Mandela stood for, to encourage reconciliation.

Here are four highlights from Ramaphosa's speech:

Dedication to Madiba

Ramaphosa's speech came a day before the world celebrated International Mandela Day, and the president encouraged citizens to follow in Madiba's footsteps.

"In this Mandela month, I would like to invite everyone to take a moment to commit themselves to keeping Madiba’s legacy alive in both word and deed.

"The legacy of humanism, of friendship, of fellowship, of decency, of partnership and tolerance. It is these universal and timeless values that will guide us along the path towards the South Africa that we want," he said.