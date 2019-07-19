Politics

WATCH | 'The accusations are fabricated' - Zuma's supporters speak outside Zondo commission

19 July 2019 - 14:31 By timeslive

People flocked to the state capture inquiry this week while Jacob Zuma was in the hot seat.

Inside the commission, the former president has received support from the likes of Ace Magashule, Des van Rooyen and Carl Niehaus. 

Outside the building, Zuma's supporters flooded the streets to back Msholozi.

When asked what Zuma was accused of, Tshepo Davids said: "There is a lot he is accused of, but most of it is fabricated."

When asked about the money Zuma used to build Nkandla, Welani Ngubani replied: "Hmmm, let me not talk about that."

