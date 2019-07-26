#EFFturns6: 'They said we'd never make a difference'
The EFF will on Saturday celebrate its sixth birthday, and South Africans have taken to Twitter to wish the party well ahead of the festivities.
The hashtag #EFFturns6 has topped the trends list on Twitter as politicians, party members and South Africans acknowledge the impact the EFF has had on the political landscape.
The EFF is holding a celebratory bash in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.
It said it would continue to "change the lives of people for the better".
They said we'd never make a difference. Prophets of doom said we would not last past two years of existence but our work and achievements speak for themselves.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2019
We will do more. We will change the lives of our people for the better.
Today, #EFFturns6 #HappyBirthdayEFF pic.twitter.com/bUT5jfyUr3
Here's a snapshot of the reactions on Twitter.
A Happy Birthday to what has become more than a political party, but a place to call home.— Sinawo Tambo (@Chairman_Tambo) July 26, 2019
Continue being a place of refuge for the rejected, a source of hope for those who have given up and a weapon of change for the defenceless#EFFTurns6 ❤ pic.twitter.com/ptLl7ijN1x
Tis Friday guyzini my #EFFturns6 tis a whole #FridayFeeling. pic.twitter.com/qvmyWxQWJk— October 👑👑👑 (@lupfumo_Rams) July 26, 2019
The 26th of July Movement, the Economic Freedom Fighters, celebrates the 6th anniversary.— Sentletse (@Sentletse) July 26, 2019
The overthrow of the exploitative capitalist system and economic emancipation of the African child shall be realized in our lifetime. #EFFturns6 #Asijiki pic.twitter.com/aZfF7LS1L0
South Africa’s 3rd largest Political Party and Africa’s Largest Political Party turns 6 years old today. Happy birthday #EFFturns6 pic.twitter.com/UbLOU3UBFg— African (@ali_naka) July 26, 2019
Happy birthday to the July movement @EFFSouthAfrica we love you for showing some of us light.— Aobakwe Tumi Olehile 🇿🇦 (@Tumi_Olehile) July 26, 2019
We will achieve Economic Freedom in our lifetime#EFFturns6 ❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦