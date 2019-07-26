Politics

#EFFturns6: 'They said we'd never make a difference'

26 July 2019 - 11:57 By Jessica Levitt
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alaister Russell

The EFF will on Saturday celebrate its sixth birthday, and South Africans have taken to Twitter to wish the party well ahead of the festivities.

The hashtag #EFFturns6 has topped the trends list on Twitter as politicians, party members and South Africans acknowledge the impact the EFF has had on the political landscape.

The EFF is holding a celebratory bash in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

It said it would continue to "change the lives of people for the better".

Here's a snapshot of the reactions on Twitter.

