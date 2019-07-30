Politics

Floyd Shivambu defends 'ice boy' Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: 'He's Africa's brightest revolutionary'

30 July 2019 - 10:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu says party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is the 'brightest, most qualified and most eloquent young revolutionary political leader in SA and Africa'.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu says party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is the 'brightest, most qualified and most eloquent young revolutionary political leader in SA and Africa'.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu has defended party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after two videos from the party's sixth anniversary celebration in Mpumalanga showing Ndlozi "taking instructions" from Julius Malema went viral.

Shivambu has not only defended Ndlozi, but he's also slammed those who have expressed concern over perceptions that he's being bullied by Malema, saying they have "small minds", while Ndlozi is the "brightest, most qualified and most eloquent young revolutionary political leader in SA and Africa".

Ndlozi and Malema dominated conversations on Twitter at the weekend, with many questioning the relationship between the two.

Many responded to Shivambu's comment, asking him why Ndlozi appeared to be "treated like an intern".

MORE

Is Mbuyiseni Ndlozi a 'humble servant' of the EFF or a victim of 'bullying'? Twitter weighs in

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi trends on Twitter after video of him being "bossed around" by Malema goes viral.
Politics
1 day ago

Shivambu must hlasela amafutha: five funny moments from EFF birthday

The EFF turned six at the weekend amid much fanfare at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.
Politics
23 hours ago

EFF cries racism, will appeal interdict against public protector

The EFF will appeal against the high court interdict that, for now, has halted the public protector’s remedial action against public enterprises ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Floyd Shivambu defends 'ice boy' Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: 'He's Africa's brightest ... Politics
  2. An EFF without Julius Malema? Dali Mpofu says he'd be 'surprised' if Juju ... Politics
  3. EFF to appeal interdict granted to Pravin Gordhan against Busisiwe Mkhwebane Politics
  4. Gordhan biffs Busisiwe. How many more bloody noses can she take? Politics
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane slams judge in Pravin Gordhan case, saying she 'overreached' Politics

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X