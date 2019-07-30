Floyd Shivambu defends 'ice boy' Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: 'He's Africa's brightest revolutionary'
EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu has defended party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after two videos from the party's sixth anniversary celebration in Mpumalanga showing Ndlozi "taking instructions" from Julius Malema went viral.
Shivambu has not only defended Ndlozi, but he's also slammed those who have expressed concern over perceptions that he's being bullied by Malema, saying they have "small minds", while Ndlozi is the "brightest, most qualified and most eloquent young revolutionary political leader in SA and Africa".
Of course the small minds & Fools will write nonsense about Dr. @MbuyiseniNdlozi because he’s the brightest, most qualified and most eloquent young revolutionary political leader in South Africa and Africa currently. By all standards he is. Dogs don’t bark at motionless vehicles!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 29, 2019
Ndlozi and Malema dominated conversations on Twitter at the weekend, with many questioning the relationship between the two.
Many responded to Shivambu's comment, asking him why Ndlozi appeared to be "treated like an intern".
The issue is not that he is not bright or qualified. We are saying that do not treat him like he is an Intern! He is a Spokesperson & it should end there. Your CIC should stop exploiting him, but if you don't have a problem with it maybe you should start doing the running around— Kelebogile Kepadisa (@Girly_Kepadisa) July 29, 2019
Floyd bhuti you loud but not smart. You are close to both of them, instead of telling Juju to treat the guy with respect you come and insult us. We don't care about who knows what and where. We just want to see our African brothers treat each other with respect. Is that too much?— Zipho Khumalo (@ZiphoKhumalo3) July 29, 2019
Flyod we just expressing an opinon about ur PHD graduate who's being tossed around like a doll...take it as constructive feedback...— Siyabonga Gasa (@SiyabongaG) July 29, 2019
Honestly speaking that guy's intelligence can be of good use for the country than to be an ice boy— Collystos (@collystos) July 29, 2019
But your cult CIC is demeaning him by pushing him around all the time in public so speak with him to stop his nonsense Dr Ndlozi didn't fail woodwork🤞😕— lindani sikiti (@lindanisikiti1) July 29, 2019